Abu Dhabi: His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has received Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Morocco, Aziz Akhannouch, who is currently on a working visit to the UAE.

During the meeting, Sheikh Mohamed welcomed the Moroccan premier, wishing him a successful visit and a pleasant stay in the UAE.

The Moroccan prime minister conveyed the greetings of King Mohammed VI, to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Sheikh Mohamed, wishing continued progress and prosperity to the UAE and its people.

Sheikh Mohamed conveyed his warmest regards to King Mohammed VI, wishing him continued good health and progress and development for the Kingdom of Morocco and its people under his wise leadership.

Sheikh Mohamed also congratulated the Moroccan Prime Minister on King of Morocco's trust in him to head the Moroccan Government, wishing him success in his duties to serve his country and achieve the aspirations of his people for development and prosperity.

The two sides discussed, during the meeting, which was attended by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, the prospects of further consolidating the fraternal relations between the two nations and the various aspects of cooperation, especially in areas of investment and economy, with a view to spurring the development drive in the two countries for the higher good of their peoples.

They also reviewed the latest developments in the Arab region and exchanged views over a number of regional and international issues of common interest.

The discussions touched on the now-running Expo 2020 Dubai and the importance of the Arab countries' participation therein to share the latest innovations and solutions with various participating countries in areas of sustainability for the common good of humanity at large and wellbeing of all world peoples.