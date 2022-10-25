Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received today Ali Bongo Ondimba, President of the Republic of Gabon, who is currently on an official visit to the UAE.
During the meeting, which took place at Al Shati Palace, President Sheikh Mohamed welcomed the Gabonese President, wishing that his visit would add to the development of the relations between the two countries and their friendly people.
The two sides discussed the bilateral relations and the possibilities of expanding the scope of cooperation between the UAE and the Republic of Gabon.
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and the President of Gabon also discussed a number of regional and international issues and topics of mutual interest and exchanged their views regarding them.