Abu Dhabi: His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received participating ministers in the 26th World Road Congress being held in Abu Dhabi from October 6-10, with the participation of more than 5,000 delegates from 144 countries.

At the beginning of the meeting that was held at Al Bahr Palace, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed welcomed the audience and wished them a pleasant stay in the UAE, as well as luck to come up with an effective solution and vision to transportation problems across the world.

He also pointed to the close link between this sector and the development in various countries, as development cannot be achieved without sophisticated infrastructure.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed said that the UAE accords importance to the transport sector in its comprehensive development strategy, and has a modern road network, airports and ports according to the highest international standards. It also adopts the latest advanced technology in this field to enhance its competitiveness and ability to attract foreign investment and provide the appropriate infrastructure to link the national economy with global economies.

He drew attention to the country's keenness to provide help and expertise in the roads and infrastructure field to countries worldwide that require it.