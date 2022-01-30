Abu Dhabi: His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and President of Israel Isaac Herzog on Sunday deliberated aspects of cooperation under the Abraham Accords Peace Agreement, signed by the two nations in 2020, in addition to a number of regional and international issues of interest.
This came during a session of talks held by Sheikh Mohamed and the President of Israel at Qasr Al Watan Palace in Abu Dhabi, reported Emirates News Agency WAM.
At the beginning of the meeting, Sheikh Mohamed welcomed Herzog and expressed his hope that this visit would contribute to advancing the relations between the two countries to a higher level for the higher good of their peoples and those of the region.
The two sides also reviewed the prospects of growing cooperation at all levels, especially in economic, trade, investment, development, technology, health, and other fields.
The meeting also dealt with a number of regional and international issues of mutual concern, especially the efforts made to achieve peace, stability and development in the Middle East region for the common good and prosperity of its peoples.
Earlier in the day, upon his arrival at the Qasr Al Watan Palace in Abu Dhabi, President Herzog accompanied by Sheikh Mohamed was accorded an official reception where the national anthems of the two countries were played, and a 21-gun salute was fired in honour of the guest.
President Herzog and First Lady Michal Herzog on Sunday had arrived at the Presidential Flight in Abu Dhabi. President Herzog was then received by Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.