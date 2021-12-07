Abu Dhabi: His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman discussed fraternal relations and promising opportunities to develop them in view of the strategic partnership binding their two countries.
The Saudi Crown Prince arrived in Abu Dhabi on the second leg of his GCC tour after visiting Oman.
"I am pleased to welcome my brother, Mohammed bin Salman, to the UAE. Working together, we continue to build upon the deep ties of friendship and cooperation that exist between the UAE and Saudi Arabia while contributing to the strength and stability of the region," tweeted Mohamed bin Zayed.
The two leaders viewed the various avenues of the strategic UAE-Saudi cooperation founded on entrenched foundations of understanding, joint action and mutual interests.
Prince Mohammed bin Salman conveyed the greetings and best wishes from King Salman to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on the UAE’s 50th National Day.
The talks also touched on the importance of activating the joint GCC and Arab action, as well as a number of regional and international issues that concern both countries.
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman reaffirmed the need to consolidate regional stability as a foundation for development and progress.