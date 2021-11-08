Abu Dhabi: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on Sunday checked on the health of Iraqi Prime Minister Dr. Mustafa Al Kadhimi following the assassination attempt that targeted his residence in Baghdad.
This came in a phone call in which Sheikh Mohammed reaffirmed the UAE’s solidarity with Iraq and support for its endeavours to establish stability and security and ensure a brighter future for its people.
Al Kadimi in return expressed his appreciation to Sheikh Mohammed and commended the UAE’s principled position in support of Iraq.