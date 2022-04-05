Abu Dhabi: His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today received a telephone call from Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada.
During the call, they discussed bilateral relations and the prospects of enhancing cooperation to serve their mutual interests.
The two leaders reviewed a number of regional and international issues of interest, with special emphasis on the latest developments in the Ukrainian crisis and ways to contain its repercussions on the humanitarian and economic levels.
Trudeau lauded the humanitarian support provided by the UAE to the affected civilians in Ukraine. He also congratulated Sheikh Mohamed on the remarkable success of Expo 2020 Dubai.