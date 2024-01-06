Ajman: The Ajman Police have reunited a special needs 9-year-old girl who had lost her way in the Al Rashidiya area in Ajman, with her family in just one hour.
Colonel Ghaith Khalifa Al Kaabi, Head of the City Comprehensive Police Station, said that a police security patrol found the child od determination lost in the Al Rashidiya area in Ajman. Police calmed her down and took her to the police station to find her parents.
A social worker from the Social Support Center in Ajman came to take care of the child, communicated with her, and took care of her. Within thirty minutes, the police were able to find her family and informed them of the child’s presence at the city’s comprehensive police station. They were handed over the child at the police station in less than an hour after she went missing.
The head of the city’s comprehensive police station has called on families to protect, and monitor their children, especially those of determination, to avoid such incidents.