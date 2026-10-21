Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Prime Minister of Singapore

The meeting was also attended by Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs; Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism; Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications; Saeed Al Hajeri, Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; His Excellency Essa Kazim, Governor of the Dubai International Financial Centre; and Dr. Abdulnasser Alshaali, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Singapore, in addition to the delegation accompanying the Prime Minister of Singapore.