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UAE President and President of Venezuela discuss strengthening bilateral ties

Sheikh Mohamed welcomes Delcy Rodríguez, discusses cooperation in key development fields

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Abu Dhabi: UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Her Excellency Dr Delcy Rodríguez, Acting President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, today discussed bilateral cooperation and opportunities to further develop ties, particularly in the economic and development fields, in support of the two countries’ ambitions.

Sheikh Mohamed received the Acting President during her working visit to the UAE and wished her success in leading her country and meeting the aspirations of its people for continued progress and prosperity.

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The two sides affirmed their commitment to advancing UAE-Venezuela relations and expanding cooperation across all fields in support of the two countries’ shared interests.

The meeting also addressed the upcoming 2026 UN Water Conference, to be hosted in Abu Dhabi in December. The two sides highlighted its importance in advancing international efforts to address water-related challenges.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; and a number of ministers and officials.

The meeting was also attended by the delegation accompanying the Venezuelan President.

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