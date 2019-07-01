Shaikh Mohammad had earlier sent a mystery shopper last April to Emirates Post for answers

Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. Image Credit: Twitter

Dubai: Government service centres across the UAE have been put under the spotlight, with the lowest five ranked departments to be named and shamed.

In a surprise tweet on Monday, His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said that the results for the lowest and highest ranked government service centres will be revealed on September 14, 2019.

“We will now start to evaluate the services of 600 government service centres. On September 14 we will announce the lowest five service centres to the best five... My message to officials: We will not accept anything short of the 1st position globally in our services and facilities,” tweeted Shaikh Mohammad in Arabic.

In April, the Ruler of Dubai sent a mystery shopper to review the services of Emirates Post. In the report, the services, customer service experience as well as service culture were rated as unsatisfactory.