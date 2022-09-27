Tokyo: Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office, led the UAE’s delegation at the state funeral of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Tokyo, that was attended by a number of world leaders and foreign dignitaries.
Sheikh Khaled conveyed the condolences of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to the Japanese government.
He also met the widow of the late Shinzo Abe and a number of his family members, offering his sincere condolences over the loss of a leader who devoted his life to serving his country and its people.
The funeral is the largest state memorial service for a government official since the funeral of former Prime Minister Shigeru Yoshida in 1965.
Shinzo Abe significantly contributed to the development of the UAE-Japanese relations, which witnessed during his reign the announcement of the comprehensive strategic partnership initiative, during his visit to the UAE in 2018.
Sheikh Khaled was accompanied by Dr Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and UAE’s Special Envoy to Japan, and Shihab Ahmed Al Faheem, UAE Ambassador to Japan, in addition to a number of officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.