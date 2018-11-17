Abu Dhabi: The Interfaith Alliance for Safer Communities Forum will kick off on Monday in Abu Dhabi.
Held under the patronage of His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, the UAE will host the first edition of the forum in recognition of the country’s leading role in promoting tolerance and interfaith dialogue.
The Interfaith Alliance for Safer Communities Forum is an expansion of the Child Dignity in the Digital World Congress which was held on October 2017 in the Vatican, and resulted in the Rome Declaration endorsed by Pope Francis. The forum will host 450 guests including religious leaders, NGOs and heads of industries to discuss ongoing social challenges and develop comprehensive solutions for protecting youth from cybercrime.
The forum is supported by Al Azhar, and is held in partnership with a number of global entities and organisations including Unicef, the Child Dignity Alliance, Arigatou International, the Global Network of Religions for Children, End Violence Against Children, Religions for Peace International, WePROTECT Global Alliance, the Centre for Child Protection of the Pontifical Gregorian University, Al Azhar University, World Vision International, Shanti Ashram and International Justice Mission.