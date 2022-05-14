New Delhi: Indian President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday mourned the passing of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
“Saddened at the demise of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE. We will always remember his contribution to our bilateral relations and the welfare of the Indian community in the UAE. My condolences to His Highness’ family, the government and the people of the UAE in this hour of grief,” he tweeted.
India has declared a day of national mourning on May 14 as a mark of respect to the late Sheikh Khalifa.
“The national flag will be flown at half-mast on the day of mourning throughout India on all buildings where the national flag is flown regularly and there will be no official entertainment on that day,” an official announcement said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also mourned the late Sheikh Khalifa.