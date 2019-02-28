Abu Dhabi: His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, highlighted the need for India and Pakistan to deal wisely with recent developments and give priority to dialogue and communication.
Shaikh Mohammad’s remarks were made during separate telephone conversations with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.
He exchanged talks on recent developments in the India-Pakistan arena. Shaikh Mohammad underlined the importance behind dealing with these worrying developments, and working towards easing tensions between the two countries, prioritising dialogue and communication between the parties.
He stressed the UAE’s will to support positive relations between the two neighbouring countries, noting the common historical and cultural ties that brings them together.
Shaikh Mohammad underscored the UAE’s keenness on ensuring peace and stability in India-Pakistan ties, expressing his great confidence in the two countries’ leadership prioritising peaceful dialogue in dealing with the developments that have occurred in the past few days.