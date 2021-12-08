Abu Dhabi: The UAE has offered its condolences for the families of those killed in a chopper crash in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation expressed its profound condolences and sympathy to the Indian government and to the families and relatives of the victims in this great loss.
The list of fatalities includes the Indian Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and several Army officers. Rawat was going to the Defence Services Staff College in Wellington in Coonoor district to give a lecture scheduled at about 3pm.
Along with Rawat, his wife and senior military officials, were among 13 declared dead in the accident. There were 14 people on board the helicopter.
The sole survivor of the crash, a captain working at the DSSC, was being treated for his injuries at a nearby military hospital, the air force said.
With inputs from WAM, ANI