Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has mourned late His Highness Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in a special poem titled ‘In the Eternal Paradise’.
In the poem, Sheikh Mohammed paid tribute to Sheikh Khalifa, praying to Allah Almighty to bless his soul in eternal paradise.
In the first verse, Sheikh Mohammed mourned the death of Sheikh Khalifa to the UAE people and to the world, describing him as his true supporter.
The Vice President added that Sheikh Khalifa has left the Earth and found his palace in paradise. “Today, your soul is ascending to paradise the same way you took away the pain of our suffering,” Sheikh Mohammed said in another verse.
“Oh Lord! His people were happy and satisfied with him… shower your blessings and mercy upon him and be pleased with him, “Oh God! Admit Khalifa to paradise and grant him forgiveness,” the Dubai Ruler prayed for Sheikh Khalifa.
Lauding Sheikh Khalifa’s successor, the Vice President prayed to Allah to grant His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Ruler of Abu Dhabi patience and solace and to guide him on the right path.
Sheikh Mohammed concluded his poem by saying: “We pledge our allegiance to the successor with complete faithfulness and love as obeying the ruler is a duty.”