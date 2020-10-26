Dubai: Motorists can now report minor traffic accidents at 112 Enoc petrol stations all around Dubai. Dubai Police has trained more than 250 Enoc employees to receive reports of minor traffic accidents on the Dubai Police smartphone app. People can go to petrol stations instead of police stations to avoid queues.
Major-General Khalil Ebrahim Al Mansouri, Assistant Commander-in Chief of Dubai Police for Criminal Investigation Affairs, praised the initiative after massive success since it was launched in 2015, when the police started with only 10 petrol stations. “It will reduce the number of people at police stations to report minor accidents and also will reduce traffic congestion on the roads. It is in line with our leaders’ initiative to reduce number of customers to service centres,” Maj Gen Al Mansouri said.
Service to be expanded
Saif Al Felasi, Chief Executive Officer at Enoc, pointed that they are looking to expand the service to provide it to more individuals. “Expanding the service to 112 petrol stations will help people to get their minor accident report without need to go to petrol stations. It will cut time and effort,” Al Felasi said.
Brigadier Saeed Hamad Bin Sulaiman, director of Al Rashidiya police station, said: “The service is for people who don’t use smart phones or don’t have much knowledge with technology. Some people insist to get the traffic report from police stations.”
He said that Dubai Police noticed about 82 per cent of received reports to the police stations are minor traffic accidents where people wait the arrival of police patrol to get the report. “Motorists would wait for 20 to 25 minutes until the police patrol reaches the accident site. Moreover, reporting accidents can take another 24 minutes, resulting in traffic congestions,” Brig Bin Sulaiman added.