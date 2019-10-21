Will take part in ceremony along with other heads of states and dignitaries

Tokyo: Sheikh Hazza Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, arrived in Tokyo to attend the enthronement ceremony of Japanese Emperor Naruhito, which is scheduled to be held at the Imperial Palace on Tuesday.

Attending on behalf of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan and at the invitation of the Japanese government, Sheikh Hazza will take part in the ceremony along with other heads of states and dignitaries.