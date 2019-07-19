AI-driven initiatives to make their services more accessible to customers

Dubai: Two Dubai government entities have just become more accessible and are now just a “WhatsApp away” to help customers with their immediate concerns.

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) this week launched its verified WhatsApp account, making it the first UAE government to have one. The new communication channel adds to Dewa’s plethora of ways it can be reached.

Dewa customers may send their queries via this WhatsApp 24/7. Dewa’s virtual employee Rammas, powered by artificial intelligence, will make sure their concerns are addressed.

“We always seek to enrich our customers’ experience with smart services that are based on advanced systems to provide a unique government experience that contributes to their happiness. This is done by making use of AI tools,” said Saeed Mohammad Al Tayer, managing director and CEO of Dewa.

Marwan Bin Haidar, Executive Vice President of Innovation and the Future at Dewa, assured the public that all messages between Dewa and the customer on the verified WhatsApp account are encrypted to ensure the highest levels of security and reliability. He urged customers to check for the green badge next to Dewa’s name to make sure they’re communicating with the verified WhatsApp account.

Meanwhile for residents’ traffic and transportation concerns, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has also launched its Mahboob’s service on WhatsApp as part of a plan to step up communication channels with its customers.

The automated chat service is quick when it comes to responding to customers’ inquiries, without human intervention using AI.

“The automated chat technology is able to answer customer queries relating to RTA’s services, which in turn reduces the pressure on RTA’s Call Centre,” said Abdul Aziz Al Falahi, CEO of RTA’s Corporate Technology Support Services Sector.

“Currently, there are 64 information services available, including the renewal of vehicle registration, and an introduction about nol card, abra, etc,” Al Falahi said.

Both Whatsapp channels will entertain queries in English and Arabic.

Dewa’s Whatsapp: 046019999