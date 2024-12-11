Dubai: Residents and tourists can get ready for more than a month of festivities in the 3,000-year-old mountain village of Hatta from Friday.

The new 40-day ‘Hatta Winter’ initiative, part of the Dubai Destinations campaign aimed at showcasing various locations across the emirate, will feature a wide array of family-friendly activities and events, catering to all ages.

Under the directives of Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, Hatta Winter marks a significant step in the ongoing development of Hatta as a premier destination for both residents and visitors.

Organised under the supervision of the Supreme Committee to Oversee the Development of Hatta and implemented by Brand Dubai – the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office – the initiative will be held in collaboration with key partners, including the RTA, Dubai Municipality, Dubai Culture, Dubai Sports Council, and the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism.

Major festivals

The initiative will feature five major festivals, running from December 13, 2024, to January 22, 2025. Headlined by the Hatta Festival, the lineup will also include an agricultural festival, a honey festival, and cultural nights, and 'Hatta x DSF', top officials said at a press conference in Dubai on Wednesday.

Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council and Director-General of the Government of Dubai Media Office, underlined that the initiative, aligned with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan’s goals for Hatta, aims to solidify the Hatta region’s position as a leading tourist destination.

“Hatta Winter showcases the region’s charm as a winter destination and highlights the UAE’s commitment to promoting sustainable tourism and supporting local communities in Hatta,” Mona said.

The initiative also aims to support small businesses and create new opportunities for entrepreneurs and traders both in Hatta and across Dubai. There will be a Majlis for senior Emirati citizens.

Hatta Festival

Building on the success of last year’s two-week inaugural event, the second edition of the Hatta Festival is set to be bigger and better, running from December 13 to January 12. Last year, the festival attracted about 500,000 visitors, and organisers expect up to 1 million people to enjoy this year’s winter initiative, with free entry to all events. Hosted in the scenic surroundings of Leem Lake by Brand Dubai, the festival will feature 120 workshops, more than 14 activities, four community events, and a main stage with live performances. It will celebrate the region’s rich culture and heritage, with highlights including mountain projection mapping, food pop-ups with special menus, and the ‘Proudly from Dubai Market,’ showcasing local businesses.

Honey Festival

Dubai Municipality will host the ninth edition of the Hatta Honey Festival from December 27 to 31, supporting Emirati beekeepers and the UAE’s honey production sector. The festival will feature 51 Emirati beekeepers and serve as a platform for them to market their products and exchange expertise.

Agricultural Festival

Taking place from January 18 to 22 on the shores of Leem Lake, the agricultural festival will support Emirati farmers and the agricultural ecosystem by offering 25 booths for farmers and five related activities. The event empowers farmers and agricultural entrepreneurs, providing facilities and support to Hatta’s farmers while promoting sustainable agricultural practices and contributing to the UAE’s food security.

Cultural events

Hatta Cultural Nights will celebrate the region’s unique heritage, natural beauty, and cultural richness, fostering a deeper connection between visitors and the town’s traditions. Key highlights include the striking ‘Deliberate Pauses’ installation by Shaikha Al Mazrou, part of Dubai Culture’s Public Art Strategy. In addition, sports and recreational activities such as mountain biking, hiking, cycling, long-distance races, stand-up paddleboarding, kayaking and motorsport events will be held.

Hatta x DSF

The initiative will celebrate Dubai Shopping Festival’s 30th anniversary with light displays, live perfromances and activities for thrill seekers. Also, there will also be fireworks displays every Friday and Saturday. Hatta x DSF, organised by the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, will run till January 5.

