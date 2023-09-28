Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in his capacity as the Ruler of Abu Dhabi, has issued a law establishing the Government Empowerment Department-Abu Dhabi.
The new department is tasked with providing its services to government entities in Abu Dhabi, with a focus on enhancing human capital and digital capacity.
The newly established entity is also aimed at providing digital government services and propelling collaboration to boost efficiency and productivity in government bodies.