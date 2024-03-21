Dubai: The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) in Dubai has launched two initiatives aimed at extending a warm welcome to visitors arriving through the city’s air and land ports during Ramadan.
Immigration officers are marking visitors’ passports with a special stamp featuring the #RamadanInDubai logo, designed by Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office.
Officers are also providing visitors with complimentary SIM cards, distributed in collaboration with du, to ensure seamless communication during their stay. Additionally, visitors receive a QR code that they can scan to access Brand Dubai’s #DubaiDestinations guide titled ‘Ramadan Events in Dubai’.
The initiatives were launched as part of the #RamadanInDubai campaign that was announced by the Dubai Media Council under the directives of Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council (DMC). The campaign merges the efforts of more than 20 entities in Dubai to bring the vibrance and joy of Ramadan celebrations to people across the city.
Lieutenant General Mohammed Al Marri, Director General of GDRFA Dubai, said that the launch of these initiatives is part of GDRFA’s efforts to create memorable experiences for visitors as part of the #RamadanInDubai campaign.
Lt. General Al Marri added that such community initiatives support GDRFA’s efforts to strengthen Dubai’s position as a leading global tourism destination. They also underscore the emirate’s commitment to providing exceptional services and experiences to all visitors, which reflect Dubai’s unique identity as a hub for creativity and innovation.