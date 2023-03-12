Dubai: The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai (GDRFA Dubai) today announced that the first phase of its video call service processed 250,000 transactions in the past two months.
It tweeted that the service allows individuals to complete transactions, update their data, and provide necessary documents through interactive communication with employees without having to physically visit the office.
The service has proven highly effective in addressing various types of requests related to financial services procedures, Golden Visas, humanitarian cases, legal advice, establishment services, naturalisation matters, real estate investor procedures and more.
Brigadier General Hussein Ibrahim, Assistant Director-General, Institutional Support Sector, GDRFA Dubai, said the innovative service offers all types of customers the convenience of completing their requests from the comfort of their homes or offices. The service guarantees high efficiency while minimising effort and time through direct visual communication with the employee in charge of updating data or providing any necessary information.
He noted that a significant portion of the incoming calls were inquiries, adding that the video call service is primarily designed for completing transaction procedures, while customers can receive answers to their inquiries by contacting the Amer call center at the toll-free number 8005111, which operates 24/7.