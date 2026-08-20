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GDRFA Dubai reviews 2,267 humanitarian cases in H1 2026

Humanitarian Cases Committee upholds UAE values of dignity, tolerance and solidarity

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Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director-General of Identity and Foreigners Affairs, Dubai
Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director-General of Identity and Foreigners Affairs, Dubai

Dubai: The General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai (GDRFA Dubai) reviewed 2,267 humanitarian cases during the first half of 2026, approving 1,295 after assessing their circumstances and eligibility under approved humanitarian criteria.

GDRFA Dubai said its Humanitarian Cases Committee operates through an integrated institutional framework that assesses each case individually while balancing humanitarian considerations with applicable laws and regulations.

The approach reflects Dubai Government's focus on people-centred services and aims to ensure fair, transparent and efficient responses to exceptional circumstances while upholding the UAE's values of tolerance, solidarity and respect for human dignity.

The Committee examines the circumstances of each case before reaching a decision, helping ensure accurate assessments, fair procedures and responsible handling within the applicable regulatory framework.

Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director-General of Identity and Foreigners Affairs, Dubai, said addressing humanitarian cases is an extension of Dubai's government approach, which places people at the forefront of its priorities while balancing operational efficiency with humanitarian considerations.

He said, "At GDRFA Dubai, we regard every humanitarian case as a responsibility and a trust that requires understanding, careful assessment and a genuine commitment to identifying every possible solution."

He added, "We ensure that our institutional framework combines full compliance with legislation and the ability to respond to exceptional circumstances with responsibility and flexibility, preserving human dignity and reflecting the UAE's deeply rooted humanitarian values."

GDRFA Dubai said the Committee's results demonstrate its commitment to a government model that combines service efficiency, procedural fairness and humanitarian responsiveness, while strengthening public trust in government services.

The Directorate added that it will continue developing its humanitarian case management framework to enhance the readiness and flexibility of its services, supporting Dubai's vision for future-ready government services that balance the rule of law with a people-centred approach.

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