Abu Dhabi: Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, stressed that the UAE, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, is experiencing dynamic progress on political, social, and economic levels.
Tweeting ahead of the Federal National Council (FNC) elections, 2023, Gargash said: “The preparations for the fifth FNC elections are unfolding in line with the cherished national approach that places citizens at the core of UAE’s journey towards development and stability.”
Earlier yesterday, the National Election Committee (NEC) announced the lists of the electoral college members from all emirates for the 2023 Federal National Council (FNC) elections, which features 398,879 members, marking 18.1 percent hike over the 2019 lists that included 337,738 Emirati electors.
The representation of Emirati women in the electoral college for 2023 has increased by 51 percent, compared to 49 percent for men, the NEC said, adding that the electoral college lists have a significant representation of electors in the 21-40 age category (55 percent), reflecting the crucial role of youth in the UAE’s progress. Those in the 21-30 age category and 31-40 age category account for 29.89 percent and 25.11 percent respectively of all electoral college members.
“This allows a large number of young Emiratis across the UAE to participate in the elections and choose their representatives in FNC,” the NEC added.
In terms of geographical distribution, 126,779 members originate from Abu Dhabi, 73,181 members from Dubai, 72,946 members from Sharjah, 12,600 members from Ajman, 7,577 members from Umm Al Qaiwain, 62,197 members from of Ras Al Khaimah and 43,559 members are from Fujairah.