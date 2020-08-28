Dubai: On the occasion of Emirati Women’s Day on Friday, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, offered a congratulatory message.
On his Twitter handle, he posted a 1.13-minute video he paid rich tribute to the women of the land. He wrote: “To the Emirati women, you worked hard, you accomplished and prove to the world who you are. [We are] proud of you, proud of your partnership in the development process, we raise our heads with your achievements. Every year you are better and more beautiful.”
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Force, also had a message for women. He tweeted: "On Emirati Women's Day, we extend our gratitude to all mothers, sisters and daughters for their contributions to our nation, and their instrumental role in the frontline response to COVID-19. We congratulate and honour you, and we remain committed to the empowerment of all women."
In May, Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), announced that the slogan, "Preparing for the next fifty years: Women are the support of the nation," would be the slogan for Emirati Women’s Day this year.