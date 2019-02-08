Emirati women scale significant heights at all fronts: Shaikha Fatima Bint Mubarak
Abu Dhabi: Her Highness Shaikha Fatima Bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF) has affirmed that Emirati women have scaled enviable heights in both the government and private sectors thanks to the support provided by the country's wise leadership.
Shaikha Fatima made the remarks as she received this evening at Qasr Al Bahr, Gulshara Abdykalikova, Secretary of State of Kazakhstan, now on a state visit to the UAE.
"UAE is setting a precedent in gender balance and women's empowerment at the workplace as they now account for more than 66 percent of jobs in the government sector," Shaikha Fatima said, highlighting the recent directives by the UAE leadership to boost the representation of Emirati women in the Federal National Council to 50 percent from the next legislative chapter.
"Over 23,000 Emirati businesswomen are running UAE40 billion in successful investments and are excelling themselves across various economic and social domains," she added.
Abdykalikova commended Shaikh Fatima's significant role in ensuring Emirati women's empowerment at all fronts.
Attending the meeting were Shaikha Alyazia Bint Saif bin Mohammad Al Nahyan, the wife of Shaikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; Noura Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the General Women's Union, and Farida Al Awadhi, Chairwoman of the Emirates Business Women Council.