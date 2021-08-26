Doha: Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of Qatar, received on Thursday an Emirati delegation led by Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser.
During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral relations and explored avenues of cooperation between the two countries, especially in the economic and trade fields as well as in vital investment projects that serve the common interests of the two countries.
They also exchanged views over a number of issues of mutual concern.
Sheikh Tahnoun conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan to Emir of Qatar, as well as the greetings of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces and their best wishes of growth and prosperity to the Qatari people.
Sheikh Tamim asked Sheikh Tahnoun to reciprocate greetings to Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, wishing the people of the UAE continued prosperity and progress.