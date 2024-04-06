Article 54 of Federal Decree Law No. 17 of 2019 on Weapons, Ammunition, Explosives, Military Material and Hazardous Substances stipulates that a penalty of imprisonment for a period of no less than a year and a fine of no less than Dh100,000 or either of them shall be imposed on anyone who, without a licence, trades in, imports, exports, manufactures or enters fireworks from and to the country.