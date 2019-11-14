Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed also announced the launch of the joint investment platform

Dubai: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi arrived to Qasr Watan where he was accorded an official reception, on Thursday.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, tweeted pictures from the official reception.

Sheikh Mohamed also announced the launch of a joint investment platform worth of $20 billion (Dh73,454,000,000) for implementing vital projects.

"Together with my brother, President Abdel Fattah El Sisi we launched a joint strategic investment platform between the UAE and Egypt worth $20 billion to implement vital economic and social projects for our brotherly countries." Sheikh Mohamed tweeted

He added, "I discussed with my brother, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, ways to strengthen our brotherly relations in various fields and enhance coordination on all regional and international events, as well as issues of mutual interest."

Sisi arrived in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday on a two-day state visit to the UAE.