Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed also announced the launch of the joint investment platform

Abu Dhabi: Egyptian President Abdul Fattah Al Sissi was conferred with the Order of Zayed by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

The Order of Zayed, granted by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, is the UAE’s highest civil honour to be presented to kings, presidents and leaders.

The order comes in appreciation of the strong historical and close ties between Egypt and the UAE, in addition to Al Sissi’s immense efforts in establishing such relations in all domains.

Sheikh Mohamed welcomed Al Sissi to his second homeland, confirming that Egypt-UAE relations are strategic and strong. He praised Egypt’s vital role in supporting all Arab countries, and stressed his country’s keenness to enhance bilateral relations with Egypt at all levels.

The Egyptian leader expressed his profound thanks to Sheikh Khalifa and Sheikh Mohamed for awarding him with the Zayed Order.

Arrival and joint investment

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi arrived to Qasr Watan where he was accorded an official reception, on Thursday.

Sheikh Mohamed also announced the launch of a joint investment platform worth of $20 billion (Dh73,454,000,000) for implementing vital projects.

"Together with my brother, President Abdel Fattah El Sisi we launched a joint strategic investment platform between the UAE and Egypt worth $20 billion to implement vital economic and social projects for our brotherly countries." Sheikh Mohamed tweeted

He added, "I discussed with my brother, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, ways to strengthen our brotherly relations in various fields and enhance coordination on all regional and international events, as well as issues of mutual interest."

Sisi arrived in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday on a two-day state visit to the UAE.