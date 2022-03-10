Cairo: Egypt has reiterated its support for Saudi Arabia and the UAE in taking all necessary measures to protect their security and ensure the safety of their people.
Egypt also affirmed that Arab security is indivisible, and that Egyptian national security is closely linked to Arab countries in the Arabian Gulf region. Cairo also considered any threat to the region is a threat to Egyptian security and Arab national security.
Egypt’s assurances were made by Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry while addressing the 157th regular session of the Arab League Council at foreign minister level, held in Cairo on Wednesday.
In this context, Shoukry welcomed the recent UN Security Council resolution on Yemen, which condemned the terrorist attacks launched by the Houthi group, and called for their immediate cessation, while expanding the embargo imposed on the delivery of weapons to Yemen.
He reiterated Egypt’s support for all efforts aimed at reaching a quick and peaceful settlement in Yemen, based on Security Council resolutions, the Gulf Initiative and its executive mechanisms, and the outcomes of comprehensive national dialogue.