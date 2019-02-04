The role of religious leaders in bridging the needs of the community was highlighted by Elias Audi, bishop of the Greek Orthodox Church of Antioch for the Archdiocese of Beirut in Lebanon who said that there has often been a disconnect between clerics and the people which can be addressed by religious leaders. “Religious leaders cannot just issue opinions and rulings while the human being in front of him is hungry and in need of food … We cannot just give the truth to the people when these same people have no access to their basic needs of life.”