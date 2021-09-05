Dubai: Dubai’s Global Village, the UAE and the wider region’s leading multicultural family destination for culture, shopping and entertainment, reminds loyal guests that they can still purchase Gold VIP Packs on the Virgin Megastores website before they are completely sold out. Global Village opens its doors on October 26.
With many VIP benefits that enhance the Global Village experience, VIP Packs have always been in high demand before the park re-opens and this year is no different. When sales began on Saturday, September 4, Diamond Packs were sold out within 20 minutes, Platinum within two hours and Silver Packs were sold out within three hours as excitement builds up across the UAE ahead of the new season. To avoid missing out on the Global Village VIP treatment in Season 26, guests have a final opportunity to buy the Gold Packs as stocks are expected to sell out today.
Expo 2020 Dubai pass
Gold VIP Packs are exclusively available through the Virgin Megastore ticketing website, www.tickets.virginmegastore.me/ae. The Gold VIP Packs include VIP entry tickets, VIP parking privileges and VIP Wonder Passes for access to Ripley’s Believe it or Not!® museum attraction, the action-packed stunt show and the hugely popular Carnaval rides and games. This season’s Gold Packs also include an Expo 2020 Dubai season pass, table reservations for Majlis of the World during Ramadan, as well as complimentary entrance and exclusive offers for Dubai Parks and Resorts, Roxy Cinemas, The Green Planet and Laguna Waterpark.
Read more
- International Government Communication Forum in Sharjah to discuss how world leaders responded to COVID-19 crisis
- Gargash and UK minister Lord Tariq review bilateral relations
- UAE Ministry of Interior calls on media to disseminate information from verified sources only
- Adihex in Abu Dhabi to highlight importance of women’s role in falconry
Personalised VIP dashboard
Ahead of their arrival at Global Village this season, VIP Pack holders need to register and activate their packs online through the Global Village website or app so they can use the exclusive content. When Season 26 gets under way on October 26, VIP guests can also manage their VIP Pack privileges through the personalised VIP dashboard accessible on the Global Village app.