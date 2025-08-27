Dubai's GDRFA launches Crisis Media Communication Strategy, conducts realistic simulation

Strategy aims to enhance efficiency of communication during emergencies, crises, disasters
The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai (GDRFA) has launched its Crisis Media Communication Strategy, in alignment with the second pillar of the Dubai Government Communication Manual, which was introduced by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council, in July. The strategy aims to enhance the efficiency of communication management during emergencies, crises, and disasters, ensuring the timely and accurate delivery of messages that reflect Dubai’s readiness and global leadership in government communication. The launch is also consistent with the Media Crisis Management Guidelines issued by the Dubai Government Media Office.
As part of this initiative, GDRFA Dubai carried out its first integrated simulation for media crisis management, attended by Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of GDRFA Dubai, Major General Obaid Muhair bin Suroor, Deputy Director General, along with the Assistant Directors General. The simulation was implemented through practical applications that realistically reflected crisis scenarios, coinciding with the release of the “Crisis Media Communication Strategy,” which serves as an institutional framework to strengthen preparedness and the ability to manage crises effectively and transparently.
The exercise employed a set of practical tools designed to mimic real-life situations with accuracy, including mock digital posts and designs, a short crisis-simulation video, fabricated email messages, instant SMS alerts, and a trial press conference. The latter trained official spokespersons on how to respond to media inquiries and manage public perception during crises.
Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri emphasized that this simulation marks a significant step in reinforcing the proactivity and readiness of GDRFA’s media and communication teams, stating: “The ability to manage a situation at the moment it occurs can only be achieved through continuous training and practical exercises. We work as one team to ensure that the message delivered to the public reflects the truth, preserves the bright image of the UAE in general, and Dubai in particular, which we proudly showcase to the world.”
For his part, Major Mohammed Yousef Al Marri, Director of Risk and Crisis Management at GDRFA Dubai, noted that the exercise reflects a proactive governance approach in addressing risks. He explained: “The simulation is a practical test of the resilience of our institutional systems, allowing us to evaluate response levels and accurately assess potential risks. This ensures sustainable performance and strengthens the effectiveness of preventive plans.”
Meanwhile, Dr. Najla Al Doukhi, Director of Marketing and Government Communication at GDRFA Dubai, highlighted that the launch of the “Crisis Media Communication Strategy” represents a qualitative leap in building a flexible communication system capable of facing challenges.
She said: “The strategy is not merely a procedural reference, but an institutional culture that embeds transparency and preparedness at the core of our communication approach, reinforcing public trust and strengthening our international partnerships.”
The “Crisis Media Communication Strategy” encompasses key pillars designed to enhance institutional capacity in handling emergencies, including: proactive crisis analysis, advanced response strategies, media messaging frameworks, communication mechanisms and channels during crises, as well as monitoring and evaluation during and after crises.
This simulation underlines the vital role of government communication in protecting institutional reputation, as it tackled a virtual scenario reflecting the real pressures media teams may face during crises—from addressing human and customer-centric considerations, to ensuring field response efficiency, and ultimately building public trust through accurate, official information.
By investing in such practical exercises, GDRFA Dubai reaffirms its continuous readiness and strengthens Dubai’s position as a city capable of transforming challenges into success stories worth sharing with the world.
