Dubai's GDRFA launches Crisis Media Communication Strategy, conducts realistic simulation

The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai (GDRFA) has launched its Crisis Media Communication Strategy, in alignment with the second pillar of the Dubai Government Communication Manual, which was introduced by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council, in July. The strategy aims to enhance the efficiency of communication management during emergencies, crises, and disasters, ensuring the timely and accurate delivery of messages that reflect Dubai’s readiness and global leadership in government communication. The launch is also consistent with the Media Crisis Management Guidelines issued by the Dubai Government Media Office.