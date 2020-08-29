Emirati women at work in Dubai. Women make up 66 per cent of public sector workers in the UAE, and 30 per cent of them are in leadership roles. Picture for illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Dubai: Dubai Women Establishment (DWE), in collaboration with the Supreme Legislation Committee of Dubai, has launched the Women-Specific Legislations Lab that seeks to develop new legislations to support the enhanced socio-economic participation of women in the emirate. The initiative, launched on the occasion of Emirati Women’s Day, will address various aspects related to women’s development, including their active inclusion in society, personal status law, women in the economy, the protection of women and their health and wellbeing.

Mona Al Marri, Chairperson of the Board of Directors of Dubai Women Establishment, stated: “We are pleased to forge a collaboration with Dubai’s Supreme Legislation Committee. This initiative translates the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to enhance government performance by strengthening partnerships between government entities.

"The Women-Specific Legislations Lab, which has the goal of enhancing the legal framework required to support the advancement and welfare of women in Dubai, will work to review and monitor the implementation of women-specific legislations and develop new legislations focused on women."

The initiative reflects the commitment of Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE Gender Balance Council, President of Dubai Women Establishment and wife of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, to launch initiatives and projects that promote women’s participation in various sectors and enhance their role in shaping Dubai’s socio-economic future, Al Marri said.