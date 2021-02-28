Dubai: Traffic fatalities in Dubai have fallen by 62 per cent during the fourth quarter of last year compared to same period of time in 2019.
Statistics also indicate that the number of deaths in traffic accidents was 1.8 for every 100,000 people during the last three months of last year.
The statistics were revealed during an appraisal meeting for Traffic Department at Dubai Police, chaired by Major General Eng. Mohammad Saif Al Zafein, Assistant to the commander-in-chief of Dubai Police for Operations Affairs. Maj Gen Al Zafein praised the policemen efforts in securing the emirate’s roads and ensuring the safety of road users.
However, Dubai Police didn’t provide the number of deaths on the roads during the fourth quarter of 2020.
According to Dubai Police, traffic campaigns last year reached 147,561 people compare to 131,808 people in 2019.