Dubai: Five new judicial inspectors have joined Dubai’s Judicial Inspection Authority, it was announced on Tuesday.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, presided over their swearing-in ceremony at the Union House in Dubai. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, also attended the ceremony.
Sheikh Mohammed wished the new judicial inspectors success in their roles, emphasising their crucial role in enhancing Dubai’s judicial efficiency. He also highlighted the vital part that judges play in upholding fairness, protecting society, and maintaining the rule of law.
Members who were sworn in included: Ahmed Youssef Abdulatif, Mohamed Mohamed Othman, Mostafa Mohamed Mahmoud, Amro AbdulHakam Ibrahim, and Mohamed Ahmed Abdul Wanees.
The ceremony was attended by Chancellor Essam Issa Al Humaidan, the Attorney General of Dubai; Judge Mohammed Mubarak Al Sabousi, Director of Dubai’s Judicial Inspection Authority; and Abdullah Saif Al Sabousi, Secretary-General of the Dubai Judicial Council.