Dubai: His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has offered his condolences on the death of Mohammad Bin Ahmad Al Habtoor.
Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, accompanied Shaikh Mohammad.
While visiting the mourning majlis in Jumeirah on Friday, Shaikh Mohammad expressed heartfelt condolences and solace to the family of the deceased and prayed to Allah the Almighty to rest his soul in Paradise.