Dubai: Dubai Press Club (DPC) today announced that it will host the eighth edition of the Emirati Media Forum (EMF) on April 10. Leading media personalities, heads of UAE media institutions, prominent writers and intellectuals will attend the event that will be held under the patronage and in the presence of Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council. The event will be held at the Dubai Press Club located in One Central at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications, and Member of the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence’s (MBZUAI) Advisory Board, will participate in a panel discussion on the importance of deploying the latest technologies to accelerate the development of UAE media. The session will also explore the impact of technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the metaverse on the media landscape, and how the sector can take advantage of new opportunities to accelerate its growth in the next phase.

Mona Al Marri, President of the Dubai Press Club, said that the Emirati Media Forum provides an opportunity for various local media organisations and key industry leaders to come together to identify ways to accelerate the development of the media industry and discuss how they can collectively contribute to enhancing the sector’s competitiveness in line with the UAE’s ambitious vision for the future. She said the Forum will examine the crucial role of the media as a key partner in the UAE’s development journey and its ability to highlight positive achievements and progress across various sectors.

She highlighted that Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed’s keenness to ensure the forum discusses how the UAE media can embrace advancements in the sector to further enhance their content.

Dr. Maitha Buhumaid, Director of the Dubai Press Club, said that the eighth edition of the Forum is being held against the background of major technological transformations that are impacting every sector. “The forum offers the ideal platform for industry players and thought leaders to share their vision on how the media can navigate these transformations and embrace new tools and opportunities. Technologies such as AI are transforming the way the media operates. Through this Forum, we seek to understand how these technologies can be harnessed to achieve further excellence in the media,” she said.