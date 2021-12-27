Dubai: Dubai Police have reunited an expat with his family in the transit zone of Dubai International Airport after 10 years of separation.
Major General Ali Ateeq Bin Lahej, Director of the General Department of Airports Security at Dubai Police, said the man had sent a request wishing to meet his wife and daughter, who were transiting via Dubai International Airport’s Terminal 2.
“The resident explained that he hadn’t been with his family for 10 years due to some personal circumstances. He hoped Dubai Police would support and help him to see them after the long separation,” Maj Gen Bin Lahej added.
‘Happiest father in the world’
Dubai Police responded to the man’s request and fulfilled his dream. The resident and his family expressed their happiness and gratitude to Dubai Police for granting them a chance to meet.
“Thank you, Dubai Police. You’ve made me the happiest father in the world,” the resident said.
Maj Gen Bin Lahej said the UAE is always keen to display gestures of human solidarity and to support humanitarian work.