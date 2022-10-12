Dubai: The Dubai Police General Command has announced the launch of the new version of its smart application, which includes 70 services developed using the latest programming languages, techniques, and artificial intelligence solutions.

The updated Dubai Police smart app is available seven languages: Arabic, English, Russian, German, Chinese, French, and Spanish.

This announcement came during the second day of GITEX Global 2022, held at Dubai World Trade Centre.

Major General Khalid Nasser Al Razooqi, Director of the General Department of Artificial Intelligence at Dubai Police, said that the latest update to the smart app features several services that provide an exceptional customer experience. "To make the login process more accessible, customers can now sign in to the Dubai Police app using the face recognition feature," he added.

Major General Al Razooqi pointed out that the new update also includes a "Dashboard", which contains personal information, e-cards, and all transactions offered to the customer, in addition to statistics showing the percentage of services usage and traffic violations recorded on the traffic file.

Al Razooqi indicated that the smart app had been developed to provide serious accident detection, such as a car collision, and send out a distress signal (SOS) in case of a severe traffic accident without human intervention.

"It also includes a new feature that notifies users of temporary street closures and major traffic accidents."

"When a major accident that calls for a temporary road closure is reported to the Command and Control Room or police patrols, road users will be then notified via the Dubai Police app so they can seek alternative routes and avoid congestions," Al Razooqi explained.

Maj. Gen. Al Razooqi indicated that the new update includes the "Smart Volunteer" feature, which enables volunteers to register and receive distress requests from the Dubai Police app users at any time, thus raising the culture of assistance among community members and creating a safer society.

Al Razooqi confirmed that the smart app includes new characteristics to protect women and children and support all vulnerable groups. This feature allows them to request assistance in emergencies, anytime and anywhere.