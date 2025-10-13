GOLD/FOREX
Dubai Police announce temporary closure of Smart Police Station on Palm Jumeirah

Services will continue online and at other smart stations across the city, Police confirm

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
1 MIN READ
The Palm Jumeirah SPS will be closed from 13 to 19 October 2025.
Dubai: The Dubai Police have announced the temporary closure of one of their key self-service facilities — the Smart Police Station (SPS) located on Palm Jumeirah.

According to an official notice shared through Dubai Police’s communication channels, the Palm Jumeirah SPS will be closed from 13 to 19 October 2025.

The facility, which normally operates 24/7 and allows residents to access various police services without the need for in-person assistance, will remain unavailable during this period.

What is a Smart Police Station (SPS)?

Smart Police Stations are part of Dubai Police’s vision to modernise public services and enhance convenience. These fully automated stations enable users to:

  • Report minor crimes and traffic incidents

  • Obtain police certificates

  • Access other essential services — all through digital kiosks and smart interfaces, without human interaction.

Alternative access

Dubai Police have advised the public to use other Smart Police Station locations across the emirate or access the same services via the official Dubai Police website and smart app during the one-week closure.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
