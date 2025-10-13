Dubai Police announce temporary closure of Smart Police Station on Palm Jumeirah

Services will continue online and at other smart stations across the city, Police confirm
Dubai: The Dubai Police have announced the temporary closure of one of their key self-service facilities — the Smart Police Station (SPS) located on Palm Jumeirah.
According to an official notice shared through Dubai Police’s communication channels, the Palm Jumeirah SPS will be closed from 13 to 19 October 2025.
The facility, which normally operates 24/7 and allows residents to access various police services without the need for in-person assistance, will remain unavailable during this period.
Smart Police Stations are part of Dubai Police’s vision to modernise public services and enhance convenience. These fully automated stations enable users to:
Report minor crimes and traffic incidents
Obtain police certificates
Access other essential services — all through digital kiosks and smart interfaces, without human interaction.
Dubai Police have advised the public to use other Smart Police Station locations across the emirate or access the same services via the official Dubai Police website and smart app during the one-week closure.
