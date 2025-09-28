GOLD/FOREX
Dubai Police adds Mercedes SL 55 AMG, GT 63 AMG & EQS 580 to luxury patrol fleet

The new vehicles are equipped with sustainable transport systems and AI technologies

Last updated:
Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
Dubai Police adds Mercedes SL 55 AMG, GT 63 AMG & EQS 580 to luxury patrol fleet
Dubai: The Dubai Police's luxury patrol fleet just received a significant upgrade with the addition of three high-performance Mercedes-Benz vehicles, including an advanced electric model.

The new additions, a Mercedes SL 55 AMG, a Mercedes GT 63 AMG, and the all-electric Mercedes EQS 580, were officially unveiled on September 27th to coincide with World Tourism Day. This move by the Tourism Police Department reinforces the city's commitment to both high-tech security and sustainable transportation.

Brigadier Saeed Al Hajri, Director of the General Department of Criminal Investigation, inaugurated the new vehicles. He praised the continued partnership with Gargash Enterprises, the official Mercedes-Benz dealer, highlighting the police force’s strategy to consistently adopt the latest automobile technology.

'Through its luxury patrol fleet, Dubai Police aims to enhance police presence at key tourist destinations such as Burj Khalifa, Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard, JBR, and other prominent areas' Brigadier Al Hajri stated. He emphasized that the patrols will not just boost safety, but also allow officers to offer guidance, information, and assistance to visitors, showcasing the force's strong role within the community.

The three luxury models are more than just powerful cars; they are equipped with the latest mechanical, technical, and artificial intelligence-driven features. This includes interactive displays designed to provide drivers with real-time information for professional handling and performance.

Mr. Thomas Schulz, General Manager of Mercedes-Benz Cars, expressed pride in the collaboration, noting that the addition of the new vehicles 'highlights the depth of partnership between both sides in pioneering sustainable and modern mobility solutions.'

Christian Borbon
