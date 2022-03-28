Dubai: All parking lots in Dubai will now become free on Sundays and paid on Fridays.
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, on Monday issued Executive Council Resolution No. (18) of 2022 amending certain clauses of Executive Council Resolution No. (5) of 2016 pertaining to regulations governing public parking in Dubai.
According to the new resolution, Clause 6 of Resolution No. (5) of 2016 has been amended. The new resolution states that paid parking fees will be collected for 14 hours from 8am to 10pm daily except Sundays and public holidays. Multi-storey parking facilities will charge parking fees round the clock and all seven days of the week.
Vehicles can be parked in public parking areas for a maximum of four consecutive hours in roadside parking slots; 24 hours in parking lots; and 30 days in multi-storey parking facilities.
According to the resolution, the Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority is authorised to change or reduce the timings for paid parking, and exempt certain categories of people, areas or time periods from parking fees.
The resolution is effective from the date of its publication in the Official Gazette.