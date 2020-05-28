File picture of Etihad Museum. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: In line with the Dubai Government's decision to resume economic activity from 6am to 11pm, effective Wednesday 27 May, Dubai Culture and Arts Authority announced it will reopen its museums in a phased manner from 1 June.

Operating hours for Al Shindagha and Etihad Museums will be 10am to 5 pm daily while Coins museum will be open from 8am to 2pm Sunday to Thursday. The announcement is part of the Authority's renewed efforts to reconnect the public with Dubai's rich history and cultural landmarks.

All historical and heritage sites were closed from mid-March as part of precautionary measures to limit the spread of COVID-19. The museums will only open 50% of its visitor capacity at a time in order to protect public safety. Only visitors between the ages of 12 and 59 will be admitted. Groups visiting the museums should be restricted to 5 people each. Events and celebrations will continue to be prohibited in the location.

Dubai Culture is committed to enforcing all preventive measures to ensure the wellbeing of visitors and museum employees. Sterilisation routines will be strictly followed, and as part of social distancing rules, visitors will be asked to maintain a distance of two metres from other people. Both staff members and visitors will be required to wear face masks in museum premises. Everyone will undergo thermal screening before entering. Designated isolation areas will be earmarked for suspected cases.

Although ticket offices will continue to operate at the museums, Dubai Culture urges visitors to use Nol cards or credit cards so that they can avoid handling cash or purchasing paper tickets. Tickets can be purchased online through the At The Top, Burj Khalifa ticketing portal as part of a partnership between the two entities.