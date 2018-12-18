Dubai: Dubai Municipality launched a smart training centre on Monday that provides hands-on training on urban planning and building supervision and control using the Virtual Reality (VR) Environment.
Dawoud Al Hajiri, Director-General of Dubai Municipality, toured the Smart Training Hub supervised by the Municipality’s Geographic Information Systems Centre during the launch. The centre is considered the first-of-a-kind in the Middle East for the city planning and engineering industry.
The Smart Training Hub enables municipality officials to train candidates to learn the techniques and mechanisms used in urban planning and the methods of building supervision and control. It also teaches trainees to implement the urban planning rules and the setting of building regulations as well as performing the land surveying tasks while they are inside the training room.
The smart Training Hub is equipped with high-end devices and tools that are used in the VR technology, while the software was fully built by GIS Centre team, said Eng. Mariam Al Muhairi, Director of GIS Centre.
The training curriculum, Al Muhairi explained, covers limited fields currently but is expected to include other training topics to cover other DM speciality areas in the future.
Al Muhairi added that the centre will be available to the departments and institutions to benefit from it as per their specialisations and fields of work.