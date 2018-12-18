Dawood Al Hajiri, director-general of Dubai Municipality, toured the hub that will help trainees learn how to implement urban planning rules, set building regulations and perform land surveying tasks. Image Credit: Courtesy: Dubai Municipality

Dubai: Dubai Municipality launched a smart training centre on Monday that provides hands-on training on urban planning and building supervision and control using the Virtual Reality (VR) Environment.

Dawoud Al Hajiri, Director-General of Dubai Municipality, toured the Smart Training Hub supervised by the Municipality’s Geographic Information Systems Centre during the launch. The centre is considered the first-of-a-kind in the Middle East for the city planning and engineering industry.

The Smart Training Hub enables municipality officials to train candidates to learn the techniques and mechanisms used in urban planning and the methods of building supervision and control. It also teaches trainees to implement the urban planning rules and the setting of building regulations as well as performing the land surveying tasks while they are inside the training room.

Dawoud Al Hajiri, Director General of Dubai Municipality on Monday launched a smart training center, which offers hands-on training using the Virtual Reality Environment. The Smart Training Hub, supervised by the Municipality’s Geographic Information Systems Center, is considered the first-of-a kind in the Middle East for the city planning and engineering industry. With the Smart Training Hub, the Municipality aims to enable the trainees to learn the techniques and mechanisms used in urban planning and the methods of building supervision and control. The techniques of the center will also enable the trainees to implement the urban planning rules and the setting of building regulations as well as performing the land surveying tasks while they are inside the training room. COURTESY DM

The smart Training Hub is equipped with high-end devices and tools that are used in the VR technology, while the software was fully built by GIS Centre team, said Eng. Mariam Al Muhairi, Director of GIS Centre.

The training curriculum, Al Muhairi explained, covers limited fields currently but is expected to include other training topics to cover other DM speciality areas in the future.

Al Muhairi added that the centre will be available to the departments and institutions to benefit from it as per their specialisations and fields of work.