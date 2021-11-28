Dubai: Dubai officials have sent out more than 4,800 arrest warrants of convicted persons digitally, since the launch of the electronic system in September 2020.
The system sends a text message to the convicted person after the warrant is issued against him or her, as well as when a warrant is cancelled, said Jassim Abdulrahman Mohammed, Director of Cases Department in Dubai Public Prosecution.
Besides the arrest warrants issued, the department also sent out 7,588 notices to stop searching for persons whose arrests were cancelled, added Mohammed.
Saving time and paper
The system is linked between Dubai Public Prosecution and the Wanted Department at Dubai Police. Mohammed said the link saved more than 15,000 sheets of paper this year in line with Dubai’s paperless strategy.
It also proved to be a useful tool during the precautionary measures implemented to curb the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dubai Public Prosecution said the time taken to send and receive warrants was rediced to a few minutes compared to one or two days before the implementation of the new system.
The system is line with the Dubai Paperless Strategy to build an integrated paperless government framework. The strategy seeks to eliminate over one billion sheets of paper used in Dubai government transactions annually.