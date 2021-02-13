Dubai: The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) announced that it has achieved the highest score worldwide of 99.7 per cent in the updated International Customer Experience Standard (ICXS2019) for the second consecutive year.
The certificate, provided by the International Customer Experience Institute, is an international standard to evaluate the customer service experience in large organisations. It aims to help organisations manage and improve their customer experience and upgrade the quality of their services.
Despite the challenges posed by the global pandemic, Dewa has continued to achieve exceptional scores in the certification and ensure high levels of customer happiness. The first place worldwide in the ICXS reflects Dewa’s stellar customer service credentials locally and globally.
Assessment
The score was officially announced by a British Standards Institute (BSI) team, which confirmed that Dewa has maintained the ‘Internationally Distinguished Services’ classification. The team assessed the precautionary measures implemented by Dewa to protect its employees and customers in an evaluation process that included virtual tours and live coverage of the evaluated centres using advanced technologies and communication methods, and virtual meetings.
Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dewa, said: “Dewa has developed ambitious strategies for all its divisions and launched several initiatives and services that deliver the highest standards of efficiency, reliability and availability. The certification is another achievement that reflects our commitment to Dewa’s Customer Happiness Charter, launched in 2015, and keenness to promote continuous innovation-driven improvement. We seek to enhance Dewa’s competitiveness and ability to keep pace with the Fourth Industrial Revolution,” Al Tayer said.